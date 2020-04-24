13,063 Shares in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,491,000. FMR LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 171,400.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period.

FLTR opened at $24.53 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

