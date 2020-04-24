Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 135,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 932.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. MKM Partners raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.