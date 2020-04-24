Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.26.

CAT stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.69. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

