Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,049 Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter.

PTNQ opened at $36.32 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90.

