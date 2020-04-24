Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,049 Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter.

PTNQ opened at $36.32 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $1.45 Million in MetroCity Bankshares
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $1.45 Million in MetroCity Bankshares
RealReal Inc Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
RealReal Inc Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc
Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,155 Shares of CDW
Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,155 Shares of CDW


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report