Melissa B. Fisher Sells 1,000 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total value of $106,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $106.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 0.90. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Qualys by 17.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Qualys by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 24,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $34,380,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. ValuEngine lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.87.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.