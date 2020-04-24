Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Domino’s Pizza Call Options (NYSE:DPZ)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,724 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 806% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,184 call options.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $369.64 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $387.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.53.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,776,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after buying an additional 348,800 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $35,104,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,250,000 after buying an additional 332,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,067,000 after buying an additional 110,167 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Domino’s Pizza Call Options
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Domino’s Pizza Call Options
AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Short Interest in CarMax, Inc Drops By 5.4%
Short Interest in CarMax, Inc Drops By 5.4%
PG&E Target of Unusually High Options Trading
PG&E Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Investors Purchase High Volume of PG&E Put Options
Investors Purchase High Volume of PG&E Put Options
-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc This Quarter
-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report