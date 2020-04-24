Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Domino’s Pizza Call Options (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,724 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 806% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,184 call options.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $369.64 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $387.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.48.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.53.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,776,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after buying an additional 348,800 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $35,104,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,250,000 after buying an additional 332,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,067,000 after buying an additional 110,167 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.