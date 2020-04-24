AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides various corporate and retail banking products and services for a broad range of customers and carry out treasury operations. The Banks services include RMB and foreign currency deposit, loan, international and domestic settlement, bill discount, currency trading, bank guarantee, and treasury bill underwriting. It also offers agro-related personal and corporate banking services, and electronic banking services consisting of Internet, telephone, mobile, and self-service banking services, as well as e-commerce systems. Agricultural Bank of China Limited is based in Beijing, China. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

