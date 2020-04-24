Short Interest in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Drops By 5.4%

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,380,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 15,198,800 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.
CarMax stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. CarMax has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $103.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in CarMax by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 477,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,867,000 after purchasing an additional 58,588 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $1,852,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in CarMax by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra cut their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
