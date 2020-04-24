Short Interest in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Drops By 5.4%

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,380,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 15,198,800 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

CarMax stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. CarMax has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $103.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,716.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in CarMax by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 477,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,867,000 after purchasing an additional 58,588 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $1,852,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in CarMax by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra cut their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.