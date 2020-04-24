PG&E Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 152,782 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 320% compared to the typical volume of 36,376 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in PG&E by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

PG&E stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PG&E has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($13.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

