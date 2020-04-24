Investors Purchase High Volume of PG&E Put Options (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 171,757 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,736% compared to the average volume of 4,477 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in PG&E by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in PG&E by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in PG&E by 4,386.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $11.00 on Friday. PG&E has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($13.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on PG&E from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

