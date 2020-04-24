-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). GenMark Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 53.79% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.43.

In related news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $36,863.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 326,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 8,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $33,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,018 shares of company stock valued at $257,507 over the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 425,891 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 336,979 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

