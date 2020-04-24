Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells 692 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.25, for a total value of C$57,609.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at C$105,977.25.

Shares of RY opened at C$82.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$86.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.21. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$72.00 and a 1 year high of C$109.68.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.30 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.1300004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.18.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.