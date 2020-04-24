Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells 692 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.25, for a total value of C$57,609.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at C$105,977.25.
Shares of RY opened at C$82.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$86.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.21. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$72.00 and a 1 year high of C$109.68.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.30 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.1300004 EPS for the current year.
RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.18.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
