Brokers Issue Forecasts for LTC Properties Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.89 per share for the year.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LTC. Mizuho cut their target price on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

LTC stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.76. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 21,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1,173.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Pieczynski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.