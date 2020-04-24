Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra downgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.66.

NYSE CMA opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Comerica by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Comerica by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

