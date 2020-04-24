Piper Sandler Comments on Antares Pharma Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antares Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

ATRS opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 793.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,579 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,090,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 765,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,081,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 734,783 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $3,445,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $2,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

