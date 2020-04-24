Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $2.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $426.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $449.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

