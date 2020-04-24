Dollar General Corp. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.73 Per Share (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Dollar General in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.40. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.77.

NYSE DG opened at $176.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.16. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $116.15 and a 12 month high of $183.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,367,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,983,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863,091 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,940,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.