Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NDLS has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group began coverage on Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Co from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.44.

Shares of NDLS opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.71 million, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.36%. Analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,570,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 787,859 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 981,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 201,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 32,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

