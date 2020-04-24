Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OTCMKTS FRAF opened at $26.00 on Monday. Franklin Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10.

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

In other Franklin Financial Services news, Director Stanley J. Kerlin purchased 1,000 shares of Franklin Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

