Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eltek from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of -3.60. Eltek has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eltek stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned 1.09% of Eltek at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

