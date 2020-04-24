Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Eltek from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.
NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of -3.60. Eltek has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.
