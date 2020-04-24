Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at TD Securities

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LBRDK. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.80.

LBRDK opened at $124.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.39 and a beta of 1.10. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average is $120.63.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 788.85% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,608,000 after purchasing an additional 961,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,402,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,324,000 after acquiring an additional 227,578 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

