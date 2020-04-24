Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Given New $480.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $414.00.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO opened at $423.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $281.66 and a 1-year high of $439.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.78.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 85.0% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 6,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.