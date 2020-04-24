Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.01

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 228839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $909.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.27%.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $268,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

