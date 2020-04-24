Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.36. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $13.35 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $321.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.36.

NYSE CP opened at $226.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.68 and its 200 day moving average is $239.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

