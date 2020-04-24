NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.94

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$86.94 and last traded at C$86.40, with a volume of 71489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$83.73.

NGT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$96.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

