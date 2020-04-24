KeyCorp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

NYSE KEY opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after buying an additional 554,860 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.