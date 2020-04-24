Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. Horizon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,306,828.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,064 shares in the company, valued at $33,928,744.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $34,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,797.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,226 shares of company stock worth $4,448,840. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

