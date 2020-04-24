Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.61

Shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 11859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

Several research firms have commented on IMVT. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.66.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,850,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,851,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

