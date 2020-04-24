Piper Sandler Weighs in on Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $16.99 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

