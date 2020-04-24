Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Shares of TFC opened at $34.29 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 270,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 250,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

