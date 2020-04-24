Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.67

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.67 and last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 3569466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,109,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,954,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,202,000 after acquiring an additional 565,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,011,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,178,000 after acquiring an additional 597,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,996,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,137,000 after acquiring an additional 211,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

