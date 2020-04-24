Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Becton Dickinson and Co’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Becton Dickinson and in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.49.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $265.08 on Thursday. Becton Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,131 shares of company stock worth $9,848,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.