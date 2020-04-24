Brokers Offer Predictions for General Electric’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for General Electric in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15.

GE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

GE stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,189,000 after buying an additional 68,304 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $447,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

