Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.15

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 7873208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

Separately, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 16.17 and a beta of -0.19.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 40.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

