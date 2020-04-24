Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.76

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 8343489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $731,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,520 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 41,893,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $79,059,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,888,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,642,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,183,000 after purchasing an additional 79,796 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

