Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $118.12

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.12 and last traded at $117.90, with a volume of 99677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

