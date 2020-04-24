Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.96

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.96 and last traded at $89.81, with a volume of 49200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average is $70.31.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 347.37%.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Cogent Communications by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.