$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.08. Vista Outdoor reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $424.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTO. ValuEngine downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSTO opened at $9.43 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $550.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.07.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

