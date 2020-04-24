Brokerages Anticipate Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ekso Bionics’ earnings. Ekso Bionics reported earnings per share of ($1.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ekso Bionics.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 286.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter.

EKSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 534.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,997 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Ekso Bionics worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

