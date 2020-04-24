Analysts Anticipate Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Phreesia stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.83 million and a P/E ratio of -5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Phreesia news, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 9,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $308,085.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 6,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $224,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,757 shares of company stock worth $6,783,293 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth $3,827,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $3,225,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $11,881,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $1,982,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3,667.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,267 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

