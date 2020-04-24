-$0.81 EPS Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) to post ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.76). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($3.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

MIRM opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.60 million and a P/E ratio of -3.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.