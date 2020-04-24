$0.35 EPS Expected for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.31. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 53.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJX. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 92,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 7,902.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $162.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.41. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

