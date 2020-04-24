Mcdonald’s Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Mcdonald’s in a report released on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ FY2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $182.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.77 and its 200 day moving average is $195.74.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

