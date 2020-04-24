-$1.22 EPS Expected for Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings of ($1.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Veritiv had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VRTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Bank of America raised Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Watkoske bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 76,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,159.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary A. Laschinger acquired 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $129,297.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 297,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,624.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Veritiv by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $121.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

