Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 370 at HSBC

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its target price lowered by HSBC from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 370 ($4.87) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 337.14 ($4.43).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 316.55 ($4.16) on Friday. Boohoo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 314.05 ($4.13). The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 73.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 211.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 273.32.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.