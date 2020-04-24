Paypoint (LON:PAY) Price Target Cut to GBX 800

Paypoint (LON:PAY) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Paypoint from GBX 835 ($10.98) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,263 ($16.61) target price (up from GBX 1,257 ($16.54)) on shares of Paypoint in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 994 ($13.08).

LON:PAY opened at GBX 552 ($7.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 586.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 867.56. Paypoint has a 1 year low of GBX 389 ($5.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,158 ($15.23). The company has a market capitalization of $377.44 million and a P/E ratio of 8.72.

In other news, insider Rachel Kentleton sold 3,738 shares of Paypoint stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.87), for a total value of £16,671.48 ($21,930.39). Also, insider Nick Wiles purchased 10,000 shares of Paypoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £48,200 ($63,404.37).

Paypoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

