Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,980 at Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 3,980 ($52.35) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goodbody restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,803 ($50.03).

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,670 ($35.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.85. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,526 ($59.54). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,619.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,632.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37.

In related news, insider Diederik Pen sold 15,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,175 ($54.92), for a total transaction of £626,250 ($823,796.37). Also, insider Barry Eccleston bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, for a total transaction of £85,350 ($112,273.09). Insiders have purchased 9,166 shares of company stock worth $35,107,332 over the last quarter.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

