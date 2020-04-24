Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target Cut to GBX 400

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 495 ($6.51) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 593 ($7.80) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 531.40 ($6.99).

VSVS opened at GBX 371 ($4.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.62. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 627 ($8.25). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 359.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 421.65. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.53.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 43.10 ($0.57) by GBX 2 ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Vesuvius will post 4866.9997335 earnings per share for the current year.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

