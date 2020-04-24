HSBC Lowers RWS (LON:RWS) Price Target to GBX 530

RWS (LON:RWS) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at HSBC from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s previous close.

LON RWS opened at GBX 529.29 ($6.96) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 498.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 576.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. RWS has a 52 week low of GBX 399.71 ($5.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 674 ($8.87).

Get RWS alerts:

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.