IMI (LON:IMI) PT Lowered to GBX 925

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 925 ($12.17) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMI. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,140 ($15.00) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,340 ($17.63) to GBX 1,110 ($14.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Liberum Capital raised shares of IMI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 955 ($12.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,010.71 ($13.30).

IMI opened at GBX 787 ($10.35) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 796.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,024.92. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69.

In related news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total value of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). Insiders purchased 41 shares of company stock worth $38,052 over the last ninety days.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

